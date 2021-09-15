Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1,272.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,614 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $374.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,776,973. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $382.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

