Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 27,216 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after buying an additional 159,542 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 123,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101,120 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

