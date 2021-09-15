Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after acquiring an additional 189,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $459.31. 24,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,726. The stock has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $438.72 and a 200-day moving average of $392.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $469.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

