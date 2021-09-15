Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.17. 136,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,124. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

