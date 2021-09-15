Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $12.40 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.4% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $743.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,276,143. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.30 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $695.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.15. The company has a market cap of $736.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

