Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $14.23 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.1% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.76. 365,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,678,142. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $185.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

