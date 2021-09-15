Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $16.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

BNDX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.49. 33,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,329. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

