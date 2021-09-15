Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 6.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 16.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 21.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 9.3% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

BLK stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $906.78. 4,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,376. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $904.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $847.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

