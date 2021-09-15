Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.30% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 122,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,890. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $22.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

