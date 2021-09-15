Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

