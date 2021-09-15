Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.76. The company had a trading volume of 49,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,019. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

