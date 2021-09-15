Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,410 shares during the period. Cambria Tail Risk ETF makes up 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAIL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after buying an additional 183,125 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the period.

BATS TAIL traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 185,938 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

