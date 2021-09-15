Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 277,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,842,000 after purchasing an additional 67,651 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.50. 201,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,566,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.63 billion, a PE ratio of 299.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

