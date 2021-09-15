Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $17,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 420,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

