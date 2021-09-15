Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,491,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $895,659,803. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.98.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,312,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

