Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $268.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.48 and its 200 day moving average is $267.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

