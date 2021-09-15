Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.47. 14,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.21 and a 200-day moving average of $238.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

