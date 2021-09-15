Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

PFE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,836,189. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

