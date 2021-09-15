Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.47% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,613,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 511.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.39. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,755. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.90. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $123.16 and a 52 week high of $213.67.

