Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 5,481 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $116.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,740. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

