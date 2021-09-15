Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 6,747 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.27. 188,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,152. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average is $110.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

