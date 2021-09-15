Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 8,735 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after buying an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,663,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $23,657,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% in the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after buying an additional 146,512 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.71. 529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,247. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $158.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

