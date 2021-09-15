Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.64. 109,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,551. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

