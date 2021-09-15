Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE DT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,273. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 272.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,549 shares of company stock valued at $15,086,236 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.