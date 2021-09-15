Dynatrace’s (DT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,549 shares of company stock worth $15,086,236 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $199,642,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dynatrace by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $45,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.