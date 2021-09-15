Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of DVAX opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $22,296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after buying an additional 875,935 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 698.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 727,016 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

