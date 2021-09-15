Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of DVAX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,667. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

