DZ Bank Downgrades Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) to Hold

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VNNVF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vonovia stock remained flat at $$63.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $74.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

