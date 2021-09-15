e-Gulden Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $114.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.98 or 0.00384167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,422 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,160 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

