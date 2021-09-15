e-Money Hits Market Cap of $23.71 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, e-Money has traded up 71.8% against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a total market cap of $23.71 million and approximately $801,908.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00075882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00126453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00177271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.28 or 0.07336554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,250.62 or 1.00216567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.86 or 0.00886592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

