E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Barclays

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.66 ($13.72).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €11.22 ($13.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.09. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

