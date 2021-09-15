easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 760 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 879.17 ($11.49).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 559 ($7.30) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 813.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,616.49.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

