easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 800 by Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Liberum Capital raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 879.17 ($11.49).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 559 ($7.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 813.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,616.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

