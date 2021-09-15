easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 800 by Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Liberum Capital raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 879.17 ($11.49).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 559 ($7.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 813.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,616.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

