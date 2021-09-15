easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue cut shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

