Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $837,000.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.