Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stake Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,321,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 80,498 shares during the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

