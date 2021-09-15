Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 384.6% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

