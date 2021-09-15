eBoost (EBST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,017.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 44% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $1,017.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.30 or 0.00382225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

