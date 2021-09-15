eCash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $260.27 Million (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and $260.27 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00075296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00126094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00176961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.22 or 0.07309559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.68 or 1.00122911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.99 or 0.00885239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.28 or 0.00889997 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,843,917,173,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

