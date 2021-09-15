EchoLink (EKO) Achieves Market Cap of $911,042.61

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $911,042.61 and $10,246.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EchoLink

EKO is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

