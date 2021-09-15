Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of LendingTree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

TREE opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.51 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.38.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TREE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

