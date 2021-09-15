Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,687 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.13% of Granite Construction as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $92,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $104,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4,548.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

GVA opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

