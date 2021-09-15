Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,070 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 14.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,743,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 65.0% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 374.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,227.96 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,288.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,239.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

