Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 37,270 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 314.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Masco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 550,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,422,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Masco by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Masco by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after buying an additional 333,740 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAS opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

