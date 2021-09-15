Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 122,068 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Delek US as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

