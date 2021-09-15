Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Bbva USA bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

