Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,594 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 7.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 131,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 77,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,769,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 619.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $324.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $231.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.68. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $201.44 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

