Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL opened at $282.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

