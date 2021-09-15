Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,151.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in ANSYS by 15.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS stock opened at $369.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.