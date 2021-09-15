Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $409.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.25 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.34 and its 200 day moving average is $433.46.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

